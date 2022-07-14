Phone scam invoking Police Department surfaces in Eldridge

EPD says that the caller, who pretends to be an Eldridge police officer, demands money by threatening arrest.

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — A scam is circulating in Eldridge, Iowa that reportedly impersonates Eldridge Police Department officers.

According to a news release from Chief of Police Joseph Sisler, the department has been alerted to a phone scam going around the area recently.

The scam involves a caller, claiming to be an Eldridge police officer (using the name of an actual officer), and demanding money with the threat of arrest.

Investigation into the scam found that the caller is using a spoof phone number, and the voicemail message falsely identifies the number as belonging to the Eldridge Police Department.

Authorities remind the public to stay vigilant in the face of scams. Never give anyone money or information, like Social Security or other financials, over the phone.

EPD says that it will never call anyone to demand money in the face of an arrest.

If you receive a call and question whether or not a caller is legitimate, contact the Eldridge Police Department or visit their office at 305 N. 3rd Street.