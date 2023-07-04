Missing person rescued from Rock River using drone

Responders were able to locate the missing person by using a drone, who was rescued from the river and transported to safety.

COLONA, Ill. — On Monday evening at 9:18 p.m., emergency responders were dispatched to the Rock River boat ramp for a missing person.

The person was tubing on the river and was reported missing, according to a Facebook post from the Henry County Sherriff's Office.

Responders were able to locate the missing person by using a drone, and the person rescued from the river was transported to safety.

Numerous first responders and emergency services were involved in the rescue, according to the post. They include:

Colona Fire Department.

Colona Police Department.

Coal Valley Fire Department.

Genesis Ambulance.

Henry County Office of Emergency Management.

Rock Island County Sherriff's Office (who provided their drone).

Silvis Fire Department.

Rock Island Fire Department.

Carbon Cliff Fire Department.

Hampton Fire Department.

Geneseo Fire Department.

Sherrard Fire Department.

Moline Fire Department.

Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

Illinois State Police - Troop 2.