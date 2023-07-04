Missing person rescued from Rock River using drone

COLONA, Ill. — On Monday evening at 9:18 p.m., emergency responders were dispatched to the Rock River boat ramp for a missing person.
The person was tubing on the river and was reported missing, according to a Facebook post from the Henry County Sherriff's Office.
Responders were able to locate the missing person by using a drone, and the person rescued from the river was transported to safety.
Numerous first responders and emergency services were involved in the rescue, according to the post. They include:
- Colona Fire Department.
- Colona Police Department.
- Coal Valley Fire Department.
- Genesis Ambulance.
- Henry County Office of Emergency Management.
- Rock Island County Sherriff's Office (who provided their drone).
- Silvis Fire Department.
- Rock Island Fire Department.
- Carbon Cliff Fire Department.
- Hampton Fire Department.
- Geneseo Fire Department.
- Sherrard Fire Department.
- Moline Fire Department.
- Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
- Illinois State Police - Troop 2.
Check out more news, weather and sports coverage on News 8's YouTube channel