Missing person rescued from Rock River using drone

Responders were able to locate the missing person by using a drone, who was rescued from the river and transported to safety.
COLONA, Ill. — On Monday evening at 9:18 p.m., emergency responders were dispatched to the Rock River boat ramp for a missing person.

The person was tubing on the river and was reported missing, according to a Facebook post from the Henry County Sherriff's Office. 

Responders were able to locate the missing person by using a drone, and the person rescued from the river was transported to safety.

Numerous first responders and emergency services were involved in the rescue, according to the post. They include:

  • Colona Fire Department.
  • Colona Police Department.
  • Coal Valley Fire Department.
  • Genesis Ambulance.
  • Henry County Office of Emergency Management.
  • Rock Island County Sherriff's Office (who provided their drone). 
  • Silvis Fire Department.
  • Rock Island Fire Department.
  • Carbon Cliff Fire Department.
  • Hampton Fire Department.
  • Geneseo Fire Department.
  • Sherrard Fire Department.
  • Moline Fire Department.
  • Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
  • Illinois State Police - Troop 2.

