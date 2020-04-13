People are scrambling to put together home gyms

With gyms closed for at least another month, fitness fanatics are looking for other options.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Whether you work out everyday or just get a few runs in a week, you may be struggling ever since gyms closed on March 17, and with at least another month of closure ahead, people are trying to make it work from home.

It's nothing like the atmosphere at a real gym, but this garage gym is pretty close.

A barbell, weights, dumbbells and machines are just enough for Misty Bunker to get by.

"You can do a lot of things with dumbbells," said Misty. Getting to this point wasn't easy.

"I started looking around and I went online and of course everyone is buying everything up," said Misty.

Online retailers are mostly wiped clean of the essentials and local ones don't look much better.

"It actually started about an hour after gyms closed we've always had a really good business but now all of sudden everybody becomes a customer because the hardcore gym people now all of a sudden they've got nowhere to go," said Don Schold, Senior Store Manager.

Johnson's Fitness and Wellness in Davenport is practically empty, but seeing a big boom in business.

"Everything is done by special order now, you can't just walk in and pick up a pair of twenty five pound dumbbells, unfortunately, we take the order over the phone or walk in," said Schold.

So Misty got lucky.

"I have a few sponsors that know some other companies that hooked me up with a barbell and weights," said Misty. She even found one of the last few benches in the Quad Cities.

So if you didn't stock up early, you may have to be patient, but there is nothing to worry about.

"It takes a little while for muscle to deteriorate it doesn't just happen overnight just like it doesn't happen overnight to build muscle," said Misty.

Her garage may fill a void for now, but it's missing one important piece.

"It will be nice to actually go back to the gym and socialize with the people that work out there. That's a big part of being apart of the fitness community especially around here is the people," said Misty.