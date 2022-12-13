Pedestrian killed after being struck by car in Davenport Tuesday evening

A 39-year-old woman died from her injuries in the hospital after she was struck by a car in the area of East Locust Street and Bridge Avenue.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A woman is dead in the hospital after she was struck by a car while walking on the road, according to a news release from the Davenport Police Department.

On Tuesday, Dec. 13 at about 5:32 p.m., Davenport police, Fire and EMS responded to the area of East Locust Street and Bridge Avenue after a crash involving a pedestrian was reported.

Investigators found that an SUV was traveling west on East Locust Street when it struck a pedestrian on the road just west of the intersection with Bridge Avenue.

The pedestrian, an unidentified 39-year-old woman, was rushed to the hospital, where she would later died from her injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. No information about potential suspects or charges has been revealed.

