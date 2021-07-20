Woman hit by car on tow in Davenport dies from injuries

The woman was hit in a gravel lot

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A woman died from injuries she sustained after being run over by a car that was on a tow, according to a statement from the Davenport Police Department.

The car was being towed by a pickup truck through a gravel lot behind a gas station on River Drive, near the intersection of Myrtle Street. Police said it hit the woman shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Monday, July 19.

The woman, who has not been identified, was taken to a nearby hospital where she died from her injuries, according to police.