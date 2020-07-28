Parts of River Drive closed due to water main break

Sections of the area near Government Bridge is closed after a water main broke and the road buckled.

Parts of several roads in downtown Davenport are closed after a water main break and road buckling Tuesday morning.

At about 8 a.m., the Davenport Police Department released a Facebook post detailing a water main break near Government Bridge.

Westbound River Drive is closed between 3rd and 4th streets. Eastbound 3rd Street is closed at LeClaire Street.

The Davenport Police Department has block off those areas of the roads while workers work on fixing the water main and buckling road. There is currently no estimation on when the repairs will be finished.