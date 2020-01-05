Partial 9-1-1 outage in Galva area of Henry County

Law enforcement officers recommend making sure to call 9-1-1 from cell phones until further notice.

GALVA, Ill. — Henry County Sheriff's Office officials say that due to outages at Frontier Communications, many residents in the Galva area may not be able to reach 9-1-1 on their house lines.

The partial outage mean that some Galva residents may not be able to reach 9-1-1 or other phone numbers on lines from Frontier, and other carriers may not be able to reach the normal number of the Henry County Sheriff's Office themselves due to the outage.