Partial 9-1-1 outage in Galva area of Henry County

GALVA, Ill. — Henry County Sheriff's Office officials say that due to outages at Frontier Communications, many residents in the Galva area may not be able to reach 9-1-1 on their house lines.
The partial outage mean that some Galva residents may not be able to reach 9-1-1 or other phone numbers on lines from Frontier, and other carriers may not be able to reach the normal number of the Henry County Sheriff's Office themselves due to the outage.
Until further notice, the office says that they can be reached, emergency or not, at 309-714-9039. Additionally, they say to call 9-1-1 on cell phones until the outage is repaired.