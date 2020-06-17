Part of FRANTZ Manufacturing facility catches on fire

Photographer Kurt Schwab sent us the video below early Wednesday morning, June 17th.

STERLING, Ill. — Sterling Deputy Fire Chief Michael Dettman confirms there was a fire at the manufacturing facility Sterling Steel Ball, in the 3800 block of W Lincolnway, around 5:30 a.m Wednesday.

When crews arrived, they say they found fire and smoke coming from the center of the building. Upon further investigation, they found part of the roof on fire. Crews started extinguishing it as soon as they could, according to Dettman.

Dettman says the damage to the facility is around $80 to $100,000, calling the fire so extensive they had to call in more manpower. At least eight different departments responded to the scene.