Painting a memory: Senior living facility commissions murals for its memory care community

Park Vista will unveil its newly remodeled memory care community, featuring murals and sensory stations on Friday, Sept. 29.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — An East Moline senior living community is using art to connect its residents to memories around the Quad Cities.

Park Vista will unveil its remodeled memory care community on Friday, Sept. 29, complete with 14 large-scale murals and interactive sensory stations. Some of the murals include Vander Veer Park, Whitey's Ice Cream, Lagomarcino's and the Field of Dreams.

"They trigger happy memories, they trigger happy thoughts," Shelley MacMillan, Park Vista's sales director, said. "When they walk by a Whitey's wall mural, they might trigger a happy memory saying, 'Oh, remember that ice cream that we had when we were a child?'"

Activities Director Andy Wesa is one of the artists working on the murals. She's reaching the end of her Whitey's work and will move on to painting Maid-Rite.

"They'll say, 'Ah, this looks just like my kid. I just love those chubby cheeks,'" Wesa said. "I'm hoping that they get the same good feeling memories that I get when I think of these places or walk by these places."

She's excited for residents to be able to talk about the paintings.

"It's nice to have big, bright colors and reminders that wake up different parts of your brain and stimulate things," Wesa said.

Besides the murals, new interactive sensory stations are being placed throughout the hallways. Some will have opportunities for engagement, conversation and expression through music, movement, imagery and physical connection.

"Being able to interact with these objects can help those with Alzheimer's or dementia connect with the world, because these items can trigger positive thoughts, memories or feelings, allowing them to express themselves that they might not otherwise be able to do," Executive Director Brittany Quinn said.