Parents speak out over potential merger of Mercer County grade schools

ALEDO, Ill. — Parent in two Mercer County communities fear the elementary schools that have served them for years may be shut down for good.

"My first thought was, doesn't everyone know, that small grade schools close to home are better for kids," one parent said.

Mercer County School Board heard from several parents Wednesday, Jan. 19, about the potential merger.

"We've got some big issues in front of us," a parent said.

"People want to be connected to their schools and schools connected to the community," another parent said.

Both schools are considered a fixture in the community.

"I really hope that we can slow down, listen to the community," one staff member said.

"If we can continue to increase enrollment or at least keep it steady rather than try to hurt enrollment by moving this to Joy and then hurting the communities and making them decrease," one parent said.

Besides consolidation, others say there are greater needs including the district's high school.

"If you're going to prioritize a large sum of money, there are a lot of improvements that can be made," one staff member said.

Board members said they are listening to the concerns.

"This is not easy stuff," one board member said. "They're all great concepts and ideas."

Board members said there are many questions still to be answered.

"We don't know exactly what we'd save," Mercer County School Board president Mike Bowns said. "And if we saved that, we certainly wouldn't save it immediately."

"If we don't want to close the elementary, that's fine, leave them where they are and maintain them," one staff member said.

A consolidated school would cost roughly $17 million. It could save the district around a million dollars a year.