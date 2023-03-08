Palmer Grill to reopen under new management

Bettendorf's Palmer Grill will open its doors to the public once again on Saturday, April 1.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — A group representing several Quad Cities area restaurants is taking over Palmer Grill as part of a new agreement with Bettendorf City Council.

Palmer Grill will open its doors to the public on April 1, following a vote by Bettendorf City Council on Tuesday, March 7 to approve a Professional Services Agreement between the city and Food Drink Friends, Inc.

Under the contract, Bettendorf will pay Food Drink Friends, Inc. $4,000 a month to operate the Palmer Hills Golf Course restaurant. The city and restaurant group will split the losses and profits.

Food Drinks Friends, Inc. represents The Blue Iguana and Steventon's in LeClaire, City Limits in Rock Island and The Tangled Wood in Bettendorf.

“As the parent company of The Tangled Wood in Bettendorf and other restaurants in the Quad Cities, Food Drink Friends, Inc. has a lot of experience with restaurant management,” said Kim Kidwell, the City’s Director of Culture and Recreation. “They know the business and they will improve food and beverage service at Palmer Hills Golf Course. The City is confident this partnership will be great for the community.”

Palmer Grill closed at the end of 2022 for cleaning, maintenance and reorganizing operations after the grill's Food and Beverage Manager resigned.

In December 2022, Bettendorf issued a Request for Proposals, and of the submissions, found that Food Drink Friends, Inc. had the most experience managing restaurants, overseeing staff and catering events.

The restaurant group will manage Palmer Grill during the golf season from April 1 to Nov. 15, 2023. A menu hasn't been finalized yet, but they plan to serve soups, salads, burgers, sandwiches and more.

“We are honored to be part of the award-winning Palmer Hills Golf Course!” said representatives from Food Drink Friends, Inc. “We truly enjoy being part of the Quad Cities and strive to serve up our finest meals. We are looking very forward to running the Palmer Grill and cooking up some delicious meals for golfers and the general public. We hope you will spend your summer enjoying our menu as well as spectacular views of the golf course.”