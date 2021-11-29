Palace Tavern reopens after shutdown in 2020

The century-old bar and restaurant is returning to downtown East Moline with a fresh look.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — After months of renovations, a historic downtown East Moline restaurant is returning under a new ownership and a new name after shutting down last year due to the global pandemic.

Formerly known as "Old Palace Tavern", the newly named "Palace Tavern" is back and will have a fresh feel to it, despite the restaurant being around for over a century.

The Palace underwent multiple upgrades and new owner Cindy Mire says she hopes the experience will attract attention, especially when the warmer weather returns.

"We really want it to be a place you can bring your family for dining," Mire said. "We're also gonna have live music on the patio during the summer and milder months so it'll be really fun in connection with the Rust Belt, we'd like to have a trolley that brings people back and forth so it'd be a fun stop."