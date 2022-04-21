'A Night to Remember' pays tribute to Prince on the anniversary of his death

On the sixth anniversary of Prince's passing, collaborator Liv Warfield will take the stage for this charity event.

CHANHASSEN, Minn. — On April 21, the sixth anniversary of the death of legendary musician Prince, Paisley Park is hosting a special sold-out concert with one of the artist's collaborators, Liv Warfield.

Warfield joined the "New Power Generation" in 2009 following the self-release of her first album "Embrace Me" in 2006. Her sound is an homage to legendary singers like Nina Simone, Etta James, Sade, Tina Turner, and Mary J. Blige, and is described as "alternative soul with a lil' bit of Rock 'n' Roll."

"A Night to Remember" will start Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in Chanhassen at Prince's former estate, Paisley Park. Proceeds from the event will be donated to a Minneapolis charity promoting the advancement of underprivileged youth, according to the event's website.

Prince died on April 21, 2016 at the age of 57 from an accidental opioid overdose. His Paisley Park home now serves as a museum, recording studio and concert venue.

Ticketholders will need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test taken in the prior 72 hours at the door.

More information about this one-night event is available at the Paisley Park website.

Additional Twin Cities venues are hosting events Thursday to honor Prince and celebrate his contributions to music and culture. Click the links below to learn more:

