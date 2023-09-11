UnityPoint Health partnering with Quad Cities Veterans Experience Action Center for outreach event

The event will give nearly 20,000 veterans and their families across the area the ability to engage with federal, state and local organizations.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A long-standing partnership between UnityPoint Health and Quad Cities Veterans Experience Action Center is bringing another support event to the Quad Cities area.

The Quad Cities Veterans Experience Action Center will allow the nearly 20,000 veterans and their families across Rock Island and Scott counties to engage with federal, state and local organizations. This free event will be held at the Iowa National Guard Readiness Center in Davenport between Sept. 29 and Sept. 30.

Businesses attending this event include:

“Bringing these organizations and resources together in one location will help fill the needs or address concerns veterans may have," Burl Randolph said, who is co-chair for the Quad Cities Community Veterans Engagement Board and a retired Army officer. "We thank all veterans for their service and sacrifice and hope this event will leave a positive impact on their lives."

Organizations for women's health and care support will also be in attendance at this event.