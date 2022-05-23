x
Tools for Teachers

Tools for Teachers: Jordan Catholic teacher of 45 years wins $200 for her classroom

Seventh-grade teacher Debbie Marlier was awarded a $200 gift card that she will use for her classroom.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Tools for Teachers is headed back to Jordan Catholic School in Rock Island to deliver a $200 reward to one of their teachers. This award is going to a seventh-grade classroom headed by Debbie Marlier.

After teaching for nearly half a century, Marlier said she's humbled that her love for teaching is getting some recognition.

"I've been teaching for 45 years," Marlier said. "It's the kids (and) the families — everybody's just wonderful. These kids keep me young at heart. I just love coming to work."

You can nominate our next potential winner by entering our Tools for Teachers Sweepstakes here.  Tools for Teachers is sponsored by Carpetland USA.

