Tools for Teachers: Davenport elementary teacher surprised with $200 for her classroom

Monroe Elementary special education teacher Sarah McGlynn said her calling was to help kids who may need the extra assistance.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Once again WQAD News 8 and Carpetland USA are partnering to award one lucky teacher $200 to use towards their classroom. This month we make a stop at Monroe Elementary School in Davenport to visit Sarah McGlynn.

"So many fun laughs, silly moments, heart-felt moments… moments of excitement like where you get to see that light bulb going off, that's so fun!" Glynn said. "When somebody's had a troubled time and we can work our way through it together and then they know what to do the next time — that's awesome."

Glynn said she will use the money towards supplies for the classroom and end of the year celebration for her students.