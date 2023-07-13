Call for proposals for TEGNA Foundation DE&I grants supporting LGBTQ+ nonprofits

Applications for the TEGNA Foundation’s DE&I grants are due July 19.

MOLINE, Ill. — TEGNA Foundation’s DE&I Grant Committee is requesting grant proposals for programs focused on supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

The Committee is especially interested in programs supporting LGBTQ+ youth and senior communities.

In 2022, the Committee awarded $55,000 in grants to LGBTQ+ nonprofit programs in 10 states.

Eligible organizations must be tax-exempt public charities classified by the IRS as Section 501(c)(3) and 509 (a)(1) or 509(a)(2). Click here to learn more about what we do not fund.

A proposal must include the following:

A completed TEGNA Foundation Grant Application Form

IRS letter of determination for 501(c)3 tax exemption

Your organization’s non-discrimination policy

Detailed listing of proposed use of requested funds, a one-page program budget, and a one-page summary of organization’s budget

Program description of no more than three pages that includes: Needs statement. Objectives of the program to be funded. Whether the program is new or ongoing. Constituency to be served.

that includes: Sustainability statement. Your organization's qualifications to carry out the program. How the program will be evaluated (include any tracking or historical information available). Plans for continued funding of the program, if applicable. Other funding sources, committed and applied for.



Proposals and supporting documents should be emailed in one combined PDF document to foundation@tegna.com by Wednesday, July 19.

TEGNA Foundation will not accept proposals by mail.