Modern Woodmen and River Bandits presenting a donation to the QC Community Foundation

In a salute to local first responders in the Quad Cities, the River Bandits will make a donation to the QC Community Foundation.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Modern Woodmen and the Quad Cities River Bandits are donating $5,000 to the Quad Cities Community Foundation's Disaster Recovery Fund. This recovery fund had been recently utilized by the organization to help survivors and small businesses around the partial Davenport collapse.

During the second inning of the 6:30 p.m. game, team owner Dave Heller will present the funds to the Community Foundation Vice President Anne Calder.

Modern Woodmen of America and the River Bandits held a jersey auction July 26 during the "Modern Woodmen Night" game, earning $2,500. Modern Woodmen matched the earnings, contributing a total of $5,000 to the Quad Cities Community Foundation's Disaster Recovery Fund.