Where you can drop off shoes to benefit organization empowering kids battling cancer

Project Outrun is turning shoes into cash for their campaign to get custom shoes to kids with Pediatric Cancer.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — "When you 'outrun' cancer, it helps to have the right shoes."

That's the philosophy of Project Outrun, which helps empower children battling Pediatric Cancer by providing them a custom-designed pair of shoes. Those shoes, which come from the "Nike by You" collection, cost about $100 per pair.

How they're raising money for these shoes

Project Outrun is collecting new and gently used shoes of any size and style to fund their custom shoe campaign.

Those shoes will then get sold to an organization called Funds2Orgs. Funds2Orgs pays charities based on the weight of the shoes that are collected. Once Funds2Orgs gets those shoes, they send them out to developing countries.

How you can help

As of Friday, January 29, Project Outrun has collected about 1,250 pairs of shoes. Their goal is to collect 2,500 shoes. The deadline for donating new and gently used shoes is Saturday, February 6.

Here are the locations where you can drop off shoes: