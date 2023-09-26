Bettendorf police raising awareness, money for breast cancer research

The department is bringing awareness of breast cancer patients while sparking conversations with the community during October.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — During the month of October, Bettendorf police officers will have an extra splash of color on their uniforms.

“All of us know someone in our lives who has been diagnosed with breast cancer and had the courage to fight it with the support of others,” Keith Kimball, the Bettendorf police chief, said.

According to the Pink Patch Project website, Bettendorf police have been participating in the Pink Patch Project for five years. These patches serve not only as a way to honor breast cancer patients and survivors, they also help spark conversation in their community.

This year the Bettendorf patch features the new I-74 bridge in the design.

To purchase the patch, people can visit the department at 1609 State Street in Bettendorf or visit their patch store website. 100% of the proceeds from the patches will be sent to Genesis Health System's Center for Breast Health and UnityPoint Health-Trinity Health Foundation.