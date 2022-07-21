Pay It Forward | Volunteers are the key to success at the Quad City Animal Welfare Center

Executive Director Patti McRae spotlights one volunteer who hasn't missed a Wednesday in 17 years

MILAN, Illinois — Our pets are such a major part of our families and we would do anything for them to make sure they live the best life possible. Patti McRae, the executive director at the Quad City Animal Welfare Center, knows that helping pet parents is just as important as helping our furry friends.

Every Wednesday and the first Saturday of every month, the Quad City Animal Welfare Center hosts a low-cost curbside vaccine clinic at their Spay/Neuter & Wellness location. People can bring their animals in for quick vaccines as well as flea, tick and heartworm prevention treatments.

“We could see upwards of 60 patients, uhm, in a three-hour period. So, having volunteers help us is, is so essential," said McRae.

Bonnie Wilson has been volunteering for over 17 years there and that is why Patti McRae nominated her for the Pay It Forward award.

“She is one of the most dedicated volunteers we have," said McRae. "She’s very knowledgeable and really tries to help the pet parents to make sure that they’re taking really great care of their pets."

Bonnie is one of the first people you will see at the curbside clinic, checking patients in and making sure your pet gets the best care needed and all your questions answered.

“She is just an amazing person, an animal lover, and just so great help to us, uhm, and to just make this successful for us," said McRae.

Bonnie immediately donated the money to the Animal Welfare Center.

Patti McRae also told News 8 that they are always looking for volunteers. They host a volunteer orientation every month and there are multiple opportunities to help. For more information on how to get involved, you can call (309) 787-6830.