Pay It Forward recognizes Blue Grass woman serving up joy and food during the pandemic

Jenny Stohl delivers home-cooked meals every day to her older neighbors.

BLUE GRASS, Iowa — The coronavirus pandemic has been especially hard on older neighbors, with many people stuck at home. But one Blue Grass woman is making sure they have a chance for a good meal and a good conversation.

Every Saturday Jenny Stohl loads up her minivan with more than a dozen, home-cooked meals for her older neighbors in bluegrass.

"They love it," says Deb Ehrecke. "They love her. They look forward to seeing her every Saturday."

Ehrecke says it's making a big difference for people who are stuck at home... especially because of the pandemic. And that's why she nominated Stohl for the Pay It Forward award.

With $300 of Ascentra Credit Union, she got to pay it forward to Stohl.

Stohl says her weekly visits make a big difference for those who can sometimes feel forgotten.

"Elderly people don't always eat right,: she says, "and they get lonely, and so COVID has just kind of been a complete storm for that. So I'm filling my inner need for my elderly people."

Stohl says that money will go toward extra meals for Mother's Day and Father's Day this year.

"I think if you asked them, they would take away that somebody listened or cared is probably the main thing and good food," she says.