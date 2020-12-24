Pay It Forward recognizes Quad City Animal Welfare Center director

It's been a busy year for the center in Milan. Now, the woman helping to rescue and care for all kinds of animals is being recognized.

MILAN, Ill. — It's been a busy year for the Quad City Animal Welfare Center in Milan. Now the woman helping to rescue and care for all kinds of animals is being recognized for her hard work.

"Patti is the heart and soul of that shelter," says Linda Sarabasa, who nominated director Patti McRae for the Pay It Forward award, sponsored by Ascentra Credit Union. "The effort that she takes in bringing dogs in from other shelters, taking the strays off the street."

McRae has been the director for nearly 20 years. During that time, she helped open the wellness clinic, increase spay and neuter rates and found countless animals loving forever homes.

"Because of everything you do and everything you've done for 20 years, and what you mean to the shelter, and your selfless commitment to them all these years, Ascentra Credit Union and WQAD would like to give you $300 for the pay it forward program," Sarabasa told McRae as she surprised her.

McRae says it's all a labor of love.

"We have an amazing staff who just does so many great things for the animals every day," she says. "We're very busy right now. So that's very wonderful."

It's a holiday surprise during the most wonderful and busiest time of the year.