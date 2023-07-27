Organization brings positive changes to foster children's lives | Pay It Forward

Royal Family Kids QC runs mentoring programs and hosts a week of camp to show foster children their value

Example video title will go here for this video

MOLINE, Ill. — Amanda Pease has volunteered with Royal Family Kids in the Quad Cities for 7 years. Royal Family Kids is an organization that focuses on improving the lives of foster children by hosting a camp for the kids to show them love and value.

“Our mission is to interrupt cycles of abuse to impact children's lives for the better and Wendy really has been a forefront and pushed us in that direction," Pease said.

Alongside planning for camp, director for Royal Family Kids QC Wendy Bezotte has also created a mentoring club that runs through majority of the year for campers to attend.

“Basically it’s my job to make sure that camp happens," Bezotte said. "So I have an amazing team that works with me and makes sure that all of the details fall into place, but it’s mainly just my job to connect foster kids with the program,"

The organization just hosted their 10th year of camp. It's a week of fun and no cost to the children. All the funding is through fundraising and donations.

“Being able to take a week of camp and have a good time without worrying about their real life is amazing for them, and a lot of times it’s the stepping stone to feeling like they have a future," Bezotte said.

Helping the kids feel like they are valued is one of the most important things to the organization and why Bezotte loves the organization.

“When I heard the need and the amount of kids in foster care and how it impacts them, how it impacts their future, how by just having a relationship where they can connect with somebody that can teach them their value, how it can make all the difference in the world… why wouldn’t you do something like that?" Bezotte said.

If you are interested in getting involved or helping out, you can learn more here.

Do you know someone that goes above and beyond for his or her community? News 8 and Ascentra Credit Union would like to help you Pay it Forward to them. Click here to nominate someone you know.

See previous Pay It Forward award winners: