Pay It Forward: Davenport woman feeds 200+ daily meals to homeless, community

Yolanda Jefferson comes out of her own pocket to make sure others are fed. She prepares meals and hands each one out to homeless out on the streets 5 days a week.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport woman comes out of her own pocket to make sure others are fed.

Yolanda Jefferson owns a community kitchen and has been feeding residents from the surrounding area for more than 20 years.

"I love food," Jefferson said.

Jefferson's work is called the Chefy Bear on Wheels the Community Project.

"If it wasn't for her I wouldn't be able to eat half the time," one community member said.

She prepares hot meals as her doors stay open to serve.

"Financially with food, she has helped me so much," one person said.

"She goes above and beyond," pay it forward nominator Heather Tucker said.

Jefferson also provides household essentials in her building including diapers.

"Bringing people together to love on one another with food," Jefferson said.

She spends every day trying to help others.

"She goes around and delivers food," one resident said.

Jefferson serves the homeless out on the streets 5 days a week.

"You just know that at that time they are hungry," Jefferson said.

The meals also go to shelters including Humility Homes and Services along Humility of Mary.

"What can you say to a person who does it all," a community member said.

"Thank you so much for nominating Yolanda for the pay it forward," Travis Kershaw with Ascentra Credit Union said to Tucker. "The love that she shows her community is truly indicative of listening, caring and doing what's right spirit we believe in at Ascentra Credit Union. That's why we are so happy to give you $300 so that you can pay it forward to her."

"On behalf of WQAD News 8 and Ascentra Credit Union, I wanted to pay it forward to you for your generosity to the community, so here's $300."

"Thank you," Jefferson said.

Jefferson puts others before herself as she's always cooking a new meal.

"You don't have to get a name, number, address or anything," Jefferson said. "Show up and get what you need"

Jefferson's kitchen is in Davenport at 1314 Washington St. near Riverview Terrace Park.

A lot of the contributions Jefferson provides come from donations.