Pay It Forward | Cleaning up Clinton one piece at a time

CLINTON, Iowa — Ashley Lemon is the president of Cleaning Up Clinton Iowa & Taking Our Town Back, an organization that she started 3 years ago to pick up garbage in Clinton, Iowa.

Ashley noticed the need for the service during her daily drives to take care of her mother's fiancé, who was suffering from brain cancer before his death.



According to Ashley, he did so much for her and others that she wanted to give back to the community as a way to honor his commitment to helping others

She didn't know if people would want to help out when she created the organization, Now, three years later, she has many volunteers helping out, two of which are Vice President John Borah and member Frank Streets.

The organization also seeks to get other community members involved in picking up garbage around town. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, many students from the schools in the area volunteered to help clean the town.

Ashley even did a weekly drawing, where a lucky winner could take home a gift card to a local business. In order to be entered, you had to post a picture of at least one piece of garbage that you had picked up.

Cleaning Up Clinton Iowa & Taking Our Town Back runs on donations, and it would like to thank Terri Hoffman for contributing funds that it's used for much-needed supplies and materials.

Its next goal is to file a 501c3 form and become a full non-profit organization.

If you would like to volunteer or make a donation, you can go to their Facebook page for more details.

