Pay It Forward | QC mother making a big difference by donating breast milk

MOLINE, Ill. — Earlier this year, many families were affected by a baby formula shortage in the United States.

"I myself saw it. You just go into the grocery stores, you see the baby aisles, there's just nothing," Cristina Hernandez said.

Hernandez had just given birth to a baby girl. She knew she'd be able to help those affected by the shortage.

"I noticed that I had enough to feed my baby and some to store. And once I had my freezer becoming full, I reached out to Iowa City, where they have a program where you're able to donate to them and I was also able to find Facebook pages where we're able to donate to moms in need," Hernandez said.

Hernandez's willingness to help those mothers in need are what make her this week's Ascentra Credit Union Pay It Forward recipient.

Hernandez plans to continue donating as long as she is able to.

Hernandez said, "I'm really thankful. It's really nice to know that moms appreciate what I'm doing and everything. And I'm really hoping I can keep doing this for those in need."