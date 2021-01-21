Pay It Forward recognizes woman who bakes with love

Susie Stark has been baking hundreds of cookies every week for people in need.

BLUE GRASS, Iowa — Throughout the week, Susie Stark's kitchen is bustling with activity as she makes cookies for those in need.

It started last year when coronavirus hit as a way to help those who needed a meal.

"To have something someone made especially to you, she wanted to relay that through the one thing she knows how to do: bake cookies," says Teresa Garrison, who nominated Stark for the Pay It Forward award.

Ten months later, Stark is still baking. She's donating her cookies to families at Family Resources right now.

"Susie, we're here today because I nominated you for the Pay It Forward award," Garrison told Susie as Ascentra Credit Union surprised her. "Because of all the endless hours of making sure the less fortunate have home baked cookies."

Stark says she was speechless after the surprise.

"It's going to go to good use... help buy the flour, sugar, chocolate chips," Stark says.

But the most important ingredient is the love she puts into each cookie.