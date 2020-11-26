Pay It Forward recognizes EMT Director keeping her team safe during the coronavirus pandemic

Sally Keener has made sure her team has everything they need to keep doing their job.

WATAGA, Ill. — The work of an EMT doesn't stop, even during a pandemic. And there's one hard worker at the Altona-Oneida-Wataga Ambulance Service making sure they can keep going.

Pete Deridder nominated Sally Keener for the pay it forward award. She's the director of the AOW Ambulance Service.

Deridder says when covid hit, Keener made sure they had what they needed, from masks to face shields.

"We have to wear a certain type," Deridder says. "At first they were hard to get, but she secured some for us... The work she went through to make sure that not only the community was safe but all of us as EMTs and herself were safe, was just astronomical."

With the help of Ascentra Credit Union, Deridder paid it forward to Keener with $300.

"It's been a challenge," Keener says. "We've had to implement some rules that are tough for everybody to follow, but they follow them without complaining."

Keener says doesn't want to have to spend any more money on PPE, looking for the coronavirus pandemic to come to an end.