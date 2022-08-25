New Beginnings Pet Rescue gives animals a new start | Pay It Forward

Amy Ceurvorst is co-president of New Beginnings Pet Rescue of the Quad Cities, which saves animals from high-kill shelters.

Example video title will go here for this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Our pets are very important members of our homes and families. Unfortunately, many pets are also victims of natural disasters and human neglect.

Michelle Kline volunteers with Amy Ceurvorst to help these animals find a new home, new family and a new beginning at New Beginnings Pet Rescue of the Quad Cities.

“(Ceurvorst) is relentless (and) tireless in her mission to rescue, foster, rehab, adopt out as many animals as possible. She’s just an inspiration," Kline said.

Kline nominated Ceurvorst for the Pay It Forward Award.

Ceurvorst started To The Moon and Back Animal Rescue in 2017. Just this year, it merged with New Beginnings, where she now serves as co-president.

“We take in animals that need to find their forever home and start a new beginning. And we take a lot of the medical necessary-need cases from down south," Ceurvorst said.

All of the animals that the rescue acquires are immediately placed in approved foster homes, homes that will give these animals a second chance and hopefully find their forever home.

“Animals are part of the community too and some of the problems that they have are caused by human neglect or abuse,” Ceurvorst said.

She said she knew almost immediately how the award would be well spent.

“Oh yes, it’s going to go for medical bills that have incurred for our heartworm dogs, for the dogs that need surgery. We have three or four of them right now, and it’s all because of human neglect."

The rescue is always in need of foster parents and donations. Learn more about New Beginnings by visiting its Facebook page.

Do you know someone that goes above and beyond for his or her community? News 8 and Ascentra Credit Union would like to help you Pay it Forward to them. Click here to nominate someone you know.