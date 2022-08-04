Moline business 'pays it forward' to area pets in need

Since Rescued opened in 2015, the organization has covered more than $422,000 worth of vet bills for Quad Cities area families.

MOLINE, Ill. — If you have pets, you know can be like family members. But if you are slapped with a large vet bill and you don't have money to cover it, what can you do?

A Moline business that started in 2015 aims to fill in the gaps.

Lisa Mahar nominated Erin Granet from Rescued for the Pay It Forward award because she witnessed, firsthand, the good work Erin and her team are doing every day.

"She helps people that can't afford it," Mahar said. "Can't afford to either get vet bills taken care of or shots. These are people that love animals but don't have the extra money. So she just graciously gives that away. That's there's nothing better than that."

Rescued is a resale shop on 16th Street in Moline. Their business model includes:

Accepting monetary and item donations.

Items are then placed up for sale.

Proceeds are then used to "Pay It Forward" to families in need.

"To get a monetary donation like this is huge ... pretty much as quick as money comes in, it goes out, it's already spent," Granet said.

The money will be spent on pets in need. Rescued mainly growing through word of mouth. The team at Rescued has covered more than $422,000 worth of vet bills for families in need since opening in 2015. In 2021 alone, more than $120,000 was donated to pets in need.

Rescued takes donations including clothes, home decor and other items for pets.

