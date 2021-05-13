Rick Willows is known for his barbeque and pork. But he's also known for helping those who have fallen on hard times.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — For hundreds of people in the Quad Cities, a little help from strangers has gone a long ways during the coronavirus pandemic. And one man has helped give people a hand-up during some of the hardest times this past year.

Rick Willows is known for his barbeque and pork. He keeps Smoking Butts Barbeque in Davenport up and running.

But Jan Tappa says he's also the man behind many efforts for good in the quad cities, from feeding hundreds of teachers last spring when the coronavirus pandemic hit to gathering up supplies for expecting mothers.

"You don't have time but you make time for others in need and he saw others in need and he filled those needs," she says.

That's why she nominated Rick for the Pay It Forward award from Ascentra Credit Union. That comes with $300 to help him keep doing good in the Quad Cities.

"Feels right to be able to be able to do those things for people that need just a little help up," Rick says.

He adds it's a team effort with his employees and the Knight of Columbus to bring so many people together to help those who are less fortunate.