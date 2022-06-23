Carrier Wooldridge goes above, beyond as a service coordinator | Pay It Forward

Wooldridge admits her work can be challenging, but she's loved serving others for over 30 years. She's the winner of this week's Pay It Forward Award.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has a service coordinator program that places a person in an apartment building to help people stay in the communities they love. One of those coordinators is being recognized for her work by one of the people she helps.

Richard Black has lived at the Edgewater Apartments in Davenport for a year. During that time, he met Carrie Wooldridge.

"I nominated Carrie for all the good things she does," Black said.

Carrie helps more than 100 residents at the apartment building and has worked in social services for more than 30 years.

"I assist with people receiving caregivers I help them with food assistance," Wooldridge said. "I help them with insurance. As we know, insurance is very hard to understand, and a lot of people bring me mail to discuss … 'What does this mean?', 'How is this going to help me?'"

Black said he isn't the best with computers, so when he needed help, he turned to Carrie for help.

"The way she treats people..." Black said. "She's always got a laugh or a smile on... that means a lot."

"I just do what other service coordinators do," Wooldridge said modestly.

