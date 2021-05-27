Blue Grass woman organizes donations for area non-profits

Tammy Stoffers been making sure anyone can get what they need.

BLUE GRASS, Iowa — A woman in Blue Grass has been bringing her community together to help those in need.

Tammy Stoffers been collecting donated items around town to get to non-profits. She's collected clothes, baby items, shoes and hygiene products.

She's been running it out of her home for months but says she's working to become a 501c3 non-profit and purchase a building for a retail space.

It's that hard work that inspired her friend Lisa Smith to nominate her for the Pay It Forward Award.

"She's our home hometown saint," Lisa says. "We're blessed to have her around here. She is truly a miracle."

Tammy's in remission from brain cancer. She says her journey has inspired her to help others.

"Thank you for your kindness is uncontrollably sweet, in a world that's kind of a ruckus," Lisa told Tammy.

Tammy says she won't stop being a voice for this mission, even during the toughest times. She's getting checked in a few months to see if the cancer's come back. She says she'll need all the help she can get.

"You just realize that there are other people that are that are offering to help, let them help," she says.

Tammy posts ways to help on her Facebook page. She collects items for Kings Harvest Pet Rescue, Humility Homes and Services, Buffalo Food Pantry and many more.