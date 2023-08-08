'Hudson Strong' helping others going through childhood cancer treatment

After the McKearney's three-year battle with cancer, Hudson and his family are paying it forward to other families seeking support through Hudson Strong Foundation.

Editor's Note: The video attached originally aired on May 5, 2022.

At the tender age of two, Hudson McKearney was dealt one of the most difficult cards a child, or parent, can think of — cancer.

"Right now he's here with us, he's alive, and he's thriving despite everything that his little body is enduring," Jessica McKearney, Hudson's mom, told News 8 in 2022.

After three years of treatment, Hudson was considered cancer-free. The news was celebrated by many, including the Eldridge community and Hudson's medical team.

While one journey has ended for the family, another is beginning. The McKearneys thought they could do more for families who don't have the means or support system to get through treatments.

"Since he completed cancer treatment, our family started a nonprofit, Hudson Strong Foundation, helping families in Iowa impacted by childhood cancer," Jessica said.

This week, the foundation already has an event planned called the Hudson Strong Go Gold Gala. Five local kids will be honored at the event.

Several local businesses and speakers will be present and have contributed to organizing the event. Doors open at 7 p.m. at the Rolling Meadows Venue in Eldridge on Aug. 11.

In addition to this event, there will be some events in September to help raise donations for the foundation. Notifications and contribution stories are shared by the foundation on their Facebook page.