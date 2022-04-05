WQAD reveals 2022 Jefferson Awards Finalist

A Quad Cities woman is heading to the National Jefferson Awards Ceremony!

MOLINE, Ill. — All over our area, there are people who are not just doing good - but "Multiplying Good."

Someone in the Quad Cities is going to be recognized on the national level for the good things they're doing in our community.

Laura Mahn, Founder/Owner of NEST Cafe Quad Cities, is WQAD's 2022 Jefferson Awards Finalist.

On Wednesday, May 4th, 2022, WQAD held its annual Jefferson Awards Banquet. We recognized all eight of our 2022 Jefferson Awards Nominees and surprised Mahn with the announcement.

NEST Cafe is a restaurant in Rock Island that is the first of its kind for the QCA. Its mission is "to nourish bodies and community by providing delicious, sustainably sourced food to all who enter regardless of their means." That means you can pay more than the asking price on the menu, less, or nothing at all. To learn more about NEST Cafe, click here.