WQAD reveals 2022 Jefferson Awards Finalist

MOLINE, Ill. — All over our area, there are people who are not just doing good - but "Multiplying Good."
Every year, we honor them with the Jefferson Awards - a nationwide foundation that celebrates amazing acts of public service. 2022 is WQAD News 8's 8th season of being a Jefferson Awards Media Partner, sponsored locally by Genesis Health System and Tyson Foods.
Someone in the Quad Cities is going to be recognized on the national level for the good things they're doing in our community.
Laura Mahn, Founder/Owner of NEST Cafe Quad Cities, is WQAD's 2022 Jefferson Awards Finalist.
On Wednesday, May 4th, 2022, WQAD held its annual Jefferson Awards Banquet. We recognized all eight of our 2022 Jefferson Awards Nominees and surprised Mahn with the announcement.
NEST Cafe is a restaurant in Rock Island that is the first of its kind for the QCA. Its mission is "to nourish bodies and community by providing delicious, sustainably sourced food to all who enter regardless of their means." That means you can pay more than the asking price on the menu, less, or nothing at all. To learn more about NEST Cafe, click here.
Mahn is now heading to the National Jefferson Awards Ceremony in Indianapolis, Indiana - June 21st-23rd, 2022.