WATCH LIVE at 6:30pm: Rusty Boruff of One Eighty Honored During National Ceremony

The 49th Annual Jefferson Awards takes place on September 30th, 2021 at 6:30pm!

A local man is being honored on a national stage tonight. Rusty Boruff, of One Eighty, is our 2021 Jefferson Awards Finalist.

The 49th Annual Jefferson Awards - presented by the non-profit "Multiplying Good" - are described as "the Nobel Prize for community and public service."

To watch it live at 6:30pm on Thursday, September 30th, 2021, click here!

For seven years, WQAD has been involved in this program to recognize people who are "Multiplying Good" in our area. Every year, you help us choose eight nominees. Then, we narrow it down to one finalist and that person is recognized at the National Jefferson Awards Ceremony.

Our 2021 Finalist is Rusty Boruff, of One Eighty. His ministry is based off 6th and Marquette Streets in West Davenport, in one of the hardest-hit neighborhoods when it comes to poverty and crime. For more than 10 years, Rusty's team has been working hard to change that. Click here to learn about this amazing organization... and the man who created it after doing a "One Eighty" himself.

The 2021 Jefferson Awards are sponsored locally by Genesis Health System and Budget Blinds.