Project 15:12 helping people who have fallen on hard times | Jefferson Awards 2023

Project 15:12's mission is to "love others when life happens". See why they are being nominated for a Jefferson Award.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — The mission to do something good is what brought Karly Driscoll and Monica Burchett together nearly a decade ago. The pair know what it's like to fall into hard times, and they realized the Quad Cities had a gap that needed filling.

"If I know what this is like, to go through a hardship, you know, I don't want someone else to have to go through that," Burchett told News 8's Jon Diaz.

While the Quad Cities area has resources for those experiencing things like homelessness or food insecurity, it didn't have resources for someone who may not qualify for assistance like that.

"Let's say you have a crisis come up in your life do you don't have a bank account full of money to pay for being off work for six weeks," Driscoll said. That's what their group Project 15:12 is here for.

"'Project 15:12' comes from the Gospel of John 15:12," Burchett explained. "'To love one another as I have loved you.'"

Six years in, the organization has been demonstrating that love for its community. They've helped those who've been in car accidents or who've struggled to pay medical bills. Project 15:12 has helped dozens upon dozens with $250,000 in assistance.

Driscoll continues to lead the organization to this day. Just last month, the organization delivered Valentine's Day surprises to those who needed a little extra love.

What are the Jefferson Awards?

All over the QC area, there are people who aren't just doing good, but "multiplying good."

Every year, we honor them with the Jefferson Awards, a nationwide foundation that celebrates amazing acts of public service. This year will be WQAD's 9th season of being a Jefferson Awards Media Partner, sponsored by the Good Fee Store, Genesis Health System and Tyson Foods.

For the next eight weeks, News 8 will showcase our very own nominees from across the Quad Cities. To see all of our nominees, past and present, click/tap here.