Quad City Teens To Receive National Honor

Amber and Amy Haskill, Founders of Closet2Closet, are WQAD's 2020 Finalists of the Jefferson Awards

Two local teenagers are being honored on a national level Thursday, September 24th, 2020.

Amber and Amy Haskill are WQAD's 2020 Finalists of the Jefferson Awards.

The Rock Island twins started a nonprofit called Closet2Closet when they were in junior high. They collect clothes and create care packages for preteens and teens in foster care.

Amber and Amy spent four years in the foster care system apart before they were adopted by the Haskill Family. Today, they are both in college and tonight they're being recognized by the Jefferson Awards Foundation for "Multiplying Good" in our community.

The ceremony is taking place virtually this year. You can watch it live on WQAD.com starting at 6:30pm.

