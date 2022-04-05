2022 Jefferson Awards Special: Meet the people 'Multiplying Good' in the Quad Cities

The 2022 Jefferson Awards-Multiplying Good special airs at 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Friday on WQAD.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MOLINE, Ill. — Watch the Jefferson Awards-Multiplying Good special at 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 15 on WQAD News 8.

During the "Jefferson Awards-Multiplying Good" special, we'll introduce you to the people in our community making a difference and "multiplying good" in the Quad Cities. We're celebrating this special group -- and marking the 50th year of the Jefferson Awards.

Multiplying Good, formerly the Jefferson Awards Foundation, is a national nonprofit focused on the power of service to others. For the last five decades, the organization has honored thousands of our nation's most significant changemakers, as well as more than 63,000 unsung heroes.

WQAD is proud to be one of its media partners. Every year, we recognize eight great people in the Quad Cities area.

Here are the 2022 Jefferson Awards nominees:

Congratulations to finalist Laura Mahn and to all of our nominees for this year's Jefferson Awards!