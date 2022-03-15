2022 JEFFERSON AWARDS | Erin Granet - The Rescuer

Erin Granet is "Multiplying Good" by using her resale shop's profits to help pets in need.

MOLINE, Ill. — All over our area, there are people who are not just doing good - but "Multiplying Good."

From Feb. 1 through March 22, News 8's Angie Sharp is introducing you to this year's nominees. To see all of our Jefferson Awards Nominees, past and present, click here.

2022 Jefferson Awards: Erin Granet

Off of busy 16th Street near Avenue of the Cities in Moline, you'll see a house. Inside that house is a very successful resale shop. That success is not defined by how much money they make, though. It's defined by how many pets they have rescued.

Ever since Rescued opened in 2015, it's raised more than $400,000 for veterinarian bills of pets in need. It's an idea founded and fostered by Erin Granet:

"We realized right away when we opened that there was a huge need for help with emergency veterinarian bills," she explained. "Most people just don't have it in their budget, and within a few seconds' time, thousands and thousands of dollars in vet bills can add up. Most people don't even have that saved up for themselves, so when you're faced with watching a pet live in pain or euthanasia, it's so nice that we can step in and help either improve a pet's life or save a pet's life. And at this point, we're doing it pretty much on a daily basis."

Rescued sells more than just clothes, jewelry, and house items. Granet has turned her store into a speaker for animal advocacy and education.

"It really encourages people to step up and provide support," she said. "For instance, if we don't have enough funds, I post it to social media or put the request out there or even say something to a customer who walks in, people are willing to add extra monetary support. It's unbelievable. So I think, changing people's thinking a little bit really compounds into something that ultimately gets everybody helping and at least thinking about helping."

Rescued is getting closer to the $500,000 milestone and you can help them make that happen by attending Made QC - a two-day market featuring vintage and handmade goods. It's taking place April 8th and 9th at Bend XPO in East Moline. For more information, click here to help Granet's cause.

"I feel like if people follow their passion, it works out. So surprisingly, up to this point, it has worked out pretty well," she concluded. "There are stresses involved, but ultimately it this is my passion and it's what's important to me. And if you look at it that way, really there are no risks."

Granet is "Multiplying Good" through her selfless acts of public service - which is why WQAD is honored to recognize her as one of our 2022 Jefferson Awards Nominees.

