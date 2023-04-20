2023 Jefferson Awards: Luekinna Hodges named winner

"If you're going through it, he's [God's] just training you; he's molding you," Luekinna Hodges says in her acceptance. "There's light at the end of the tunnel."

Example video title will go here for this video

MOLINE, Ill. — Several people who are going above and beyond in their community are being honored.

The 2023 Jefferson Awards luncheon was hosted Thursday in Moline.

WQAD News 8 teamed up once again with those "Multiplying Good," which is also the name of the national organization that puts on the Jefferson Awards.

Related Articles Here are all the nominees for the 2023 Jefferson Awards

Seven local nominees were awarded for their work and Luekinna Hodges, of Davenport, was selected as the winner.

She's operated 'Kinna's House of Love' for four years to help victims of domestic violence.

"If you're going through it, he's [God's] just training you, he's molding you," she said in her acceptance. "There's light at the end of the tunnel. I'm shaken. Thank you so much."

Hodges will represent the Quad Cities at the national Jefferson Awards ceremony in New York this October.