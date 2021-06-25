2021 Jefferson Awards Special: Who is "Multiplying Good" in the Quad Cities?

We are recognizing a group of people in our area who are not just dreamers, but doers - and because of what they've dreamed and what they've done, they are the 2021 Nominees of the Jefferson Awards:
Lola VanDeWalle: Quad City Veterans Outreach Center
Debbie Wallace: Down by the Creek Animal Companion Sanctuary
Joanie Steil and Dave Steil, Mark & Vinnie Smith: Hand in Hand
Tracy Singleton: The QC Empowerment Network, Well Suited, TMBC
Rusty Boruff: One Eighty
Jayne O'Brien: Mercado on Fifth
Pastor Donnie Plemons: Grace Bible Fellowship Food Pantry
Matt Stern: QC Take Out & Delivery Facebook Page
The Jefferson Awards is a national organization with the mission of honoring those who "Multiply Good." In fact, their website is multiplyinggood.org! Since 1972, the Jefferson Awards Foundation and its Media Partners - like WQAD - have celebrated more than 63,000 "Unsung Heroes." These are people who are like pebbles in the water - rippling out and inspiring others through their extraordinary acts of selfless, public service.
For 7 years, WQAD has been a Media Partner of the Jefferson Awards Foundation - bringing our total number of Jefferson Awards Nominees to 60 in 2021. Every year though, only one gets to be recognized at the National Jefferson Awards Ceremony. This year's Jefferson Awards Finalist is Rusty Boruff, One Eighty, who will be attending the virtual ceremony this September:
The Jefferson Awards in the Quad Cities is a huge success, thanks to our great sponsors - Genesis Health System and Budget Blinds:
The 2022 Jefferson Awards Season will be here before we know it! If you know of someone who is "Multiplying Good" and would make a great Jefferson Awards Nominee, fill out a nomination form by clicking here.
