How this Henry County nonprofit is surviving amid COVID-19 and how you can help

A nonprofit organization based in Cambridge, Illinois is looking for some new and gently-used shoes as part of a fundraising mission.

CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — A shoe collection drive at a women's shelter in Cambridge is helping to fill in the gaps made by the COVID-19 pandemic.

GROW Ministries, which primarily provides faith-based restoration outreach to women, has partnered with an organization out of Florida called Funds2Orgs. The deal, GROW Ministries collects new and gently used shoes and Funds2Orgs distributes them around the globe. For each pound of shoes collected, GROW Ministries receives 40 cents.

The ministry's goal was to collect 100 bags. Reaching the 100 bag threshold allows for free pickup when the Florida organization comes to collect the shoes.

GROW Ministries founder Janet Wolfe says this fundraiser came at a good time; because the COVID-19 pandemic, some of their fundraising efforts were thwarted. Wolfe said during the months of mitigation efforts her work hasn't slowed down one bit. The ministry has been focused on providing their outreach services and keeping the operations running, which the shoe collection is helping with.

As of Friday, October 9 they had collected 61 bags.