Each month Necker's Jewelers features a local charity and donates a portion of their sales to them.

It's called the Gift of Giving, which is in collaboration with News 8.

In October 2020 the charity money went to Race Against Racism, which is a race that aims to bring the community together by taking a pro-active stance against racism.