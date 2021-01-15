Gift of Giving: 'Hand In Hand' aims to allow everyone to reach their full potential

A local organization, "Hand In Hand" was the December 2020 recipient of Necker's Jewelers Gift of Giving award.
Hand In Hand is being recognized for their work in the community, helping provide resources for those with special needs.
The organization was developed by two families with shared experiences, and the goal to help in mind.
One of the group's organizers said they aim to give everyone "the opportunity to engage fully in their life and in their community," adding that it was humbling to be able to show participants who they are as people and what they can do for others.
A portion of Necker's sales in December were donated to Hand In Hand.