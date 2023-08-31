Raising money for Muscular Dystrophy, Davenport firefighters filling their boots

To support people suffering from Muscular Dystrophy, Davenport's firefighters are filling their boots with donations.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Muscular dystrophy is a globally rare condition, almost exclusively forming in men. According to Pfizer, roughly 10 out of every 100,000 males have the condition, totaling about 250,000 patients in the U.S. with this condition.

According to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, these are a few symptoms people can experience when developing muscular dystrophy.

Muscular fatigue or weakness

Difficulty walking or climbing stairs

Difficulty breathing

Developmental or motor delays

Learning disabilities

Because this condition started being studied in 1982, albeit with some incomplete data records, groups have decided to contribute to clinical research. The Davenport Fire Department is part of a network of fire departments providing funds to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

"In 2022, Davenport firefighters raised over $6,000," Jillian Harper, the executive director of the Muscular Dystrophy Association, said. "To date, the nearly seven-decade partnership has raised more than $679 million with involvement from over 300,000 firefighters nationwide."

Starting on Friday, and continuing through the Labor Day weekend, members of the Davenport Fire Department Local 17 will be stationed at all Fareway and Hy-Vee stores to gather donations to fund medical research.

"What the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) has done for the Muscular Dystrophy Association over the past 68 years is unprecedented," said Donald Wood, the president and CEO of the Muscular Dystrophy Association. "With the support from our partners at the IAFF, the Muscular Dystrophy Association is doing the impossible in accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating for people living with neuromuscular disease."

In part due to the funds from the IAFF, researchers have discovered about 30 variants of muscular dystrophy, and how certain individuals develop some types over others.