Supporting veterans and local businesses through Quad Cities Success Fair

Whether student, parent or veteran, every person is invited to the 7th annual Quad Cities Success Fair.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — For the seventh year, IowaWorks is hosting its annual Quad Cities Success Fair at St. Ambrose University's Rogalski Center.

Over 75 employers will have tables set up with information and opportunities for attendees on educational and employment sectors.

"Veterans, military personnel, and family members will have the opportunity to have on-site interviews and network with some of the top employers in our region,” Shane Sawyer, Veteran Career Planner, said.

This event has also become one of the largest job fairs in Eastern Iowa, by collaborating with organizations like the Rock Island Arsenal and the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

Admission to the event is free and begins at 1 p.m.