Outreach

Upcoming school supply drive sponsored by Genesis, marks 5th year donation drive

Genesis Health System has worked with the community to give students the supplies they need to succeed.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Five years and about 37,500 school supplies ago, Genesis Health System had an idea to raise contributions for students in our community. 

At first, the drive coincided with the 150th anniversary of the Genesis Health System, but now they're expanding their dedication to the donation drive.

This year school buses will be stationed at three Genesis campuses in both Iowa and Illinois, and one Hy-Vee to help gather school supplies for families in need. Each location will have a bus on site between 7:30 a.m. and 3:45 p.m.

  • GMC East Campus - Monday, Aug. 7
  • GMC West Campus - Tuesday, Aug. 8
  • GMC Silvis Campus - Wednesday, Aug. 9
  • North Scott Hy-Vee (Originally North Scott Foods) - Thursday, Aug 10

If the crowds are too big or if a donor doesn't have time to stop by on any of these days, Genesis also has a network of "blessing boxes" throughout their locations. They also have a link on their website to make monetary donations and a list of the most requested school supplies they're looking for each year.

Over the years, this donation drive has collected a total of 37,508 products estimating around $67,326.

