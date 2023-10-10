LeClaire community coming together to fundraise for rescue dogs in need

The event will help a non-profit provide medical care for rescue dogs looking for their forever homes.

LE CLAIRE, Iowa — K9 Kindness is dedicated to helping rescue dogs find loving homes and providing necessary medical care. This week, the LeClaire community is providing aid in the form of a fundraiser.

On Friday, Oct. 13, Grasshoppers Gatherings will be jumping with vendors and music to raise funds for pets currently waiting on medical care.

Vendors that will help contribute to K9 Kindness include

Grasshoppers Gatherings

Kneaded Kindness Bakery

Fig and Willow Charcuterie

Vintage Wine Bar

Two Gems Jewelry

Ametrine Apothecary

Rewarded Rescues

The event will begin at 4 p.m. and run until 7 p.m. at Grasshoppers Gatherings at 208 N. Cody Rd. in LeClaire.