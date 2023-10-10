x
LeClaire community coming together to fundraise for rescue dogs in need

The event will help a non-profit provide medical care for rescue dogs looking for their forever homes.
Credit: WQAD

LE CLAIRE, Iowa — K9 Kindness is dedicated to helping rescue dogs find loving homes and providing necessary medical care. This week, the LeClaire community is providing aid in the form of a fundraiser.

On Friday, Oct. 13, Grasshoppers Gatherings will be jumping with vendors and music to raise funds for pets currently waiting on medical care.

Vendors that will help contribute to K9 Kindness include

  • Grasshoppers Gatherings
  • Kneaded Kindness Bakery
  • Fig and Willow Charcuterie
  • Vintage Wine Bar
  • Two Gems Jewelry
  • Ametrine Apothecary 
  • Rewarded Rescues

The event will begin at 4 p.m. and run until 7 p.m. at Grasshoppers Gatherings at 208 N. Cody Rd. in LeClaire. 

