LeClaire community coming together to fundraise for rescue dogs in need

LE CLAIRE, Iowa — K9 Kindness is dedicated to helping rescue dogs find loving homes and providing necessary medical care. This week, the LeClaire community is providing aid in the form of a fundraiser.
On Friday, Oct. 13, Grasshoppers Gatherings will be jumping with vendors and music to raise funds for pets currently waiting on medical care.
Vendors that will help contribute to K9 Kindness include
- Grasshoppers Gatherings
- Kneaded Kindness Bakery
- Fig and Willow Charcuterie
- Vintage Wine Bar
- Two Gems Jewelry
- Ametrine Apothecary
- Rewarded Rescues
The event will begin at 4 p.m. and run until 7 p.m. at Grasshoppers Gatherings at 208 N. Cody Rd. in LeClaire.
